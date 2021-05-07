Meteorologist Tom Terry gives update to local Chamber

WFTV Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry recounted how his news station continued broadcasting during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered disaster preparedness tips in light of the upcoming hurricane season, and spoke of his holiday toy charity nonprofit at an Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce event.

Terry – an Apopka resident – was the guest speaker at the Chamber’s Tuesday, May 4, Breakfast and Learn event, where on the first Tuesday of the month, guest speakers are community leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs who discuss a variety of topics. The event took place at the Apopka Community Center/VFW building.

Originally from Oklahoma, Terry graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in meteorology and began his on–air career in television at NBC in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1991. He then worked as chief meteorologist at ABC for three years in Beaumont, Texas, before getting his first job in Orlando in the summer of 1996. He spent almost six years at WKMG (Channel 6) doing morning and noon weather; in April 2002, he came to WFTV doing the same early shift. He was soon promoted to chief meteorologist at WFTV in January 2003.

Terry and his wife Selina have been married for 26 years. His son Ryan is a pre-med student at Florida State University and daughter Katie is a junior at Apopka High School.

