Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for May 31

The annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor the lives and legacy of Apopka’s fallen military heroes will be held Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the veterans’ memorial at Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery in Apopka.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Cemetery entrances are off North Highland Avenue next to Doctor’s Dog Park and off Monroe Avenue at Fayette Street.

Following the ceremony, those in attendance are invited to go to the Apopka Community Center/VFW Post 10147 at 519 S. Central Ave. for a free lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs.

For more information, call VFW Post 10147 at 407-889-8266.