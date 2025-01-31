Meeting to give public a chance to give input on updated redevelopment plan

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is looking for input from residents and community stakeholders to learn what they want to see in the updated redevelopment plan and how they want to see the CRA area continue to redevelop.

The CRA redevelopment plan update community meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Apopka Community Center, where the public will have an opportunity to hear more about the plan and provide feedback.

The purpose of a redevelopment plan is to address changes in building stock, market conditions, demographics, technological advances, and many other challenges in hopes of improving the maintenance and quality of life for enjoyment of all residents, as well as vitality in the downtown area that will spawn additional economic growth and increase property values.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting or would like to participate online in addition to attending in person, may visit the online feedback form to give input on items or priorities for the new plan.

Additional CRA information

What is the city of Apopka’s Community Redevelopment Area (CRA)?

CRAs are a specifically focused financing tool for redevelopment. Under Florida Statute, local governments are able to designate areas as Community Redevelopment Areas (CRAs) when certain conditions exist such as the presence of substandard or inadequate structures, a shortage of affordable housing, inadequate infrastructure, insufficient roadways, and inadequate parking. The city of Apopka and Orange County established the downtown CRA in 1993. Per Florida Statute, the CRA adopted a redevelopment plan in 1993, and an update of the redevelopment plan was adopted in 2017. In 2024, the CRA Board indicated that the 2017 update needs to be updated.

In addition, the CRA offers multiple residential and non-residential assistance programs for properties within the CRA. They include the Residential Fee Assistance Program (RFAP), Residential Renovation Assistance Program (RRAP), Demolition Assistance Program (DAP), Façade Renovation Assistance Program (FRAP), Building Code Assistance Program (BCAP), Building Permit Refund Assistance Program (BPRP), and the Business Impact Fee Assistance Program (BIFAP).

What is a redevelopment plan?

The purpose of a redevelopment plan is to address changes in building stock, market conditions, demographics, technological advances, and many other challenges in hopes of improving the maintenance and quality of life for enjoyment of all residents, as well as vitality in the downtown area that will spawn additional economic growth and increase property values.

What does the process look like for updating the redevelopment plan?

The CRA is looking for input from residents and community stakeholders to learn what they want to see in the updated redevelopment plan, and how they want to see the CRA area continue to improve and redevelop.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on X.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.