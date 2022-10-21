‘Meet the Candidates’ Chamber event

LEFT PHOTO: On Tuesday, October 11, the community got to speak with this November’s election candidates at the “Meet the Candidates” event, hosted by the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Garden Inn at the Apopka City Center. Pictured is Congressman Dan Webster speaking, who is running for re-election to represent Florida’s 11th congressional district.

RIGHT PHOTO: Pictured (l to r) are Christopher T. Dawson, Gray Robinson attorney; Apopka City Commissioner Doug Bankson, GOP candidate for State House Rep. District 39; Tiffany Hughes, Democratic candidate for State House Rep. District 39; and Cate Manley, Chamber president/CEO, at the “Meet the Candidates” event.