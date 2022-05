Several hundred people attended the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Thursday, May 5, at the Apopka Community Center/VFW. In the left picture, William Federer, the keynote speaker, gestures during his talk. In the picture at the right, Hezekiah Bradford, event emcee and president of the Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance, speaks during the event. The ministerial alliance organizes the event each year. A full story about the prayer breakfast will be in the May 13 edition of The Apopka Chief.