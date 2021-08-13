Mayor Nelson will get 2022 election challenge from Commissioner Becker

The race is on for the mayor’s job in Apopka.

Kyle Becker, who has been a city commissioner since 2016, filed papers Friday, August 6, to run for the full-time mayor’s position, challenging incumbent Bryan Nelson, who was elected to the position in 2018.

The city election is set for March 8, 2022.

In addition to the mayor’s job, also on the ballot will be the Seat 1 and Seat 2 commissioner positions. Alexander Smith is the Seat 1 commissioner, while Diane Velazquez serves in Seat 2. Smith was first elected in 2018, while Velazquez was elected as a commissioner in 2014, then lost her seat to Alice Nolan in 2018. Due to health reasons, Nolan resigned from the City Council and Velazquez won the seat back in 2020.

Because Becker must resign as a city commissioner to run for mayor, his Seat 4 spot will also be on the March 2022 ballot. The only member of the City Council who will not be involved in an election next year will be Seat 4 Commissioner Doug Bankson.

In a press release, Becker, 43, said he “thoughtfully considered” the run for the mayor’s position.

“I have heard from many of my fellow residents who not only encouraged this decision but demanded it,” Becker said. “I’ve fought for the practical interests of my fellow Apopka residents as commissioner, yet with my background and experience as a business and financial leader, I feel I would best serve our city as our top executive.

“I am a family man, as is Mayor Nelson, and we both want what is best for our families and all who live in Apopka, but we have fundamental differences in how we approach making our city the best it can be. I have full confidence in my abilities to both lead and listen, and I look forward to continued dialog with Apopka voters over the next several months leading up to the March election.”

Becker must submit his resignation from the Seat 4 position at least 10 days prior to the first day of qualifying for the city election, according to Susan Bone, city clerk. Qualifying will begin at noon on December 27. The resignation will be effective on the date that candidates take office in late April 2022

Becker is vice president of product development for FIS, the largest global financial technology company.

He and his wife, Kelly, have three daughters, and they are members of First United Methodist Church of Apopka.

The story starts on page 1A of the Friday, August 13, issue of The Apopka Chief.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!