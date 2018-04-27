May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Skin cancer rates are skyrocketing in the U.S., where more than 3.5 million skin cancers are diagnosed annually, and around the world. In fact, one in five Americans is diagnosed with skin cancer at some point in their lives. It is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., with more new cases than the combined incidences of cancers of the breast, prostate, lung, and colon.

Skin cancer is a malignant condition that begins with the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Recent studies show it can result as an accumulative effect from sun damage (90% in the case of non-melanoma skin cancers!). Florida’s near year-round high temperatures mean everyone is at a higher risk!

What are the different types of Skin Cancer?*

• Melanoma is the most deadly of all skin cancers (It causes more than 75% of skin cancer deaths). One American dies of melanoma almost every hour.

• Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) is the most frequently occurring skin cancer. Though they are generally easily treated, BCCs tend to keep growing if untreated and, in rare cases, can start to spread.

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) is the second most frequently occurring skin cancer. An estimated 65% of them arise in lesions previously diagnosed as AKs. Most are easily treated, but if not removed, some can metastasize and spread to distant tissues and organs, becoming life threatening.

• Actinic Keratoses (AKs) are pre-cancers that can turn into SCC if left untreated. They are often an early stage in the development of skin cancer.

Early detection of skin cancer is key! Cure rates are high, and recurrence rates are low for cancers that are CAUGHT AND TREATED EARLY. It is important to check for changes in size, shape, and color of pigmented areas.

The Skin Cancer foundation highly recommends an annual full-body skin exam by a dermatologist.

*Source: Skin Cancer Foundation and American Academy of Dermatology

