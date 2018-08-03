Master Muffler & Brake Center technicians are ASE certified

Master Muffler & Brake Center, located at 1000 E. Semoran Boulevard, near the corner of Sheeler Road and 436, is your friendly neighborhood car service center. They are a family-owned and operated business, which takes pride in being a part of their community.

Master Muffler & Brake Center has been serving the Apopka area for 29 years with dependable automobile repair. It should give you peace of mind knowing there is an automotive repair shop that is reliable and dependable and is here to stay.

Master Muffler & Brake Center repairs not only mufflers and brakes, but they are also a COMPLETE AUTO SERVICE CENTER. When work is needed on a car or truck, foreign or domestic, they have qualified ASE certified mechanics. The ASE is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of automotive service and repair. ASE’s main function is to test and certify technicians and auto industry specialists. The certification process includes a series of tests, conducted twice a year at various locations across the country, that measure a technicians’ knowledge and skills necessary for competent job performance.

The ASE technicians at Master Muffler & Brake Center can perform air conditioning repairs, front-end work, custom exhaust, and overall general repairs. They will rotate your tires, give your car a tune-up, adjust the belts, and give your vehicle a brake job you can trust. When you come in to have the oil changed in your vehicle, they will gladly give your car a 10-point inspection at no extra charge.

With the summer months already here, please keep in mind that part of the preventive maintenance for your vehicle is to inspect all fluids, such as the oil and coolant. Master Muffler & Brake Center technicians will check the battery for signs of corrosion or cracks and make sure it is fully charged. If your battery has cracks, the fluid could leak from one or more cells, rendering it too weak to start your car. Better to have it checked before leaving on any trips. The mechanics can usually spot the problems in advance, advise you on how long you can delay a repair, and what the consequences may be of not immediately repairing your car.

Master Muffler & Brake Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Twenty-nine years of exceptional service that goes beyond the call of duty is what Scott Smith, owner of Master Muffler & Brake Center, believes in, and this is the kind of service they will continue to offer you, their valued customers.

Stop by and get acquainted with Scott Smith and the staff at Master Muffler & Brake Center. They will be glad to answer any questions you may have about your car or offer you good car maintenance tips.

Give Master Muffler & Brake Center a call at 407-884-8060 if you have any questions or concerns about your car. Put your trust in a company that makes YOU, THE CUSTOMER, NUMBER ONE!

