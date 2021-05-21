Master Muffler & Brake Center provides complete automotive service and repair

Taking care of your car throughout its life isn’t always easy. You might lose track of the maintenance schedule when you’re busy or you might put off service a little longer than expected when the check engine light turns on. But, regular maintenance and early repair services are essential to the life of any vehicle. Staying on top of maintenance also keeps your factory warranty intact if you’re still covered under it.

Having a mechanic, you know by name can be a great thing for your car care, but first you need to choose a trusted automotive service center, somewhere you’ll go for car maintenance and repair without thinking twice. You want a place where you’re always treated fair, the service technicians are knowledgeable, and the staff is always friendly.

At Master Muffler & Brake Center you’ll find their mission is totally quality oriented. They’re dedicated and honestly motivated to provide you with the best quality service in a timely manner. They know that not everyone is automobile savvy, so they will take their time to educate you in why and how to keep your wheels rolling for years to come.

The staff at Master Muffler & Brake Center realize that your automobile is one of your bigger investments. That’s why they’re a customer-driven company that wants to help you feel safe knowing you’re getting the best quality of service for your car. They know customers need dependability from their cars and also, that customers work hard for their money. Extending the life of your car is another way to avoid, in the long run, having to buy brand new too soon.

The technicians take pride in the reputation Master Muffler & Brake Center has built over the past 28 years in Apopka, and they would like to take the time to thank all the customers who have made them successful. The years alone show the dedication they have to their customers.

Scott Smith, owner, oversees the work done at his shop to make sure the service and workmanship are up to standards. All work at Master Muffler & Brake Center is guaranteed, so you know you can put your trust in them.

Master Muffler & Brake Center realizes that your repair needs extend past mufflers and brakes and they are prepared to offer you a more complete repair service on things such as air conditioning, CV joints and boots, suspensions, tune-ups, general repairs, starters, alternators, radiators, alignments (two wheel and four wheel), and front end work, and they make sure the battery is fully charged.

If your battery cracks, the fluid could leak from one or more cells, rendering it too weak to start your car. Better to have it checked before leaving on any trips!

The mechanics at Master Muffler & Brake Center can usually spot the problems in advance, advise you on how long you can delay a repair, and what the consequences of not immediately repairing your car may be.

They know that gaining the customers’ confidence is important therefore, having a neat and clean shop is important. Most decisions are based on first impressions and having a clean shop is putting their best foot forward. Satisfied customers keep coming back and that is Master Muffler & Brake Center’s goal.

Master Muffler & Brake Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon.

So give them a call at 407-884-8060, or visit them at 1000 E. Semoran Boulevard (Hwy. 436) in Apopka if you have any questions or concerns about your car.

Put your trust in a company that makes YOU, THE CUSTOMER, NUMBER ONE!

