Masons help police with Shop with a Cop

The Masons of Orange Lodge No. 36 F&AM donated $200 to the Apopka Police Department Shop with a Cop program. This has become a yearly recurring donation. A spokesman said the Masons are happy to support the program to help families have the best possible holiday season that they can. Shown are, (l-r), Worshipful David Higgins, Brother Rolando Vargas, Chief of Police Michael McKinley, Worshipful Stephen Brick, Brother John Christie, Worshipful Garry Miller, Brother Craig Butler, Brother Patrick Tessier, and many members of the Apopka Police Department.