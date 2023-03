The Masons have been doing a lot lately in the Apopka community. The brothers of Orange Lodge No. 36 Masonic Lodge in Apopka believe in service to its community and keeping Apopka beautiful. For the past three years, the Lodge has been cleaning up two roads in Apopka monthly. Pictured (l to r) are Stephen Benitez, Brother Steve Blanton, Brother Zeb Blanton, Mr. Hector Rodriguez. and Brother Michael Berry.