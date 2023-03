March obituary 2023

March 3, 2023

Bonnie M. Broom, 74, of Apopka, Florida passed away on February 19, 2023. Mrs. Broom was born on July 18, 1948. Mrs. Broom is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald E. Broom Sr. She is survived by her children Donald E. (Gracie) Broom Jr and Timmothy (Crystal) Broom; partner Tom Mercer; grandchildren Stephanie, Dustin, Devin, Breeanna, Pennylayne, Hazalee and Haylinn; great grandchildren Lakota, Peyton and Caroline; as well as her siblings. She will be missed by her many loved ones and friends.

Frank L Anderson died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Frank was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on November 4, 1945, son of the late Frank L Anderson and Mary Aileen Anderson. He is survived by his brother Jon Anderson, his sister Maya Coffey, his nephews Chris Vinson, Jon Anderson Jr, Steven Anderson and Mitchell Anderson, along with many other loving family members.