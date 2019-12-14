Map tells locals where to find holiday decorated places

Holidays

Homeowners and businesses can add photos of their decked-out exteriors a now-live crowdsourced Orange County map so sightseers can find the sites while out on a drive to look at lights.

Back for a second year, the Bright Lights Big County: OCPA Holiday Lights Crowdsourced Map is located within the Orange County Property Appraiser’s website, www.ocpafl.org. A tool both homeowners and sightseers, the map can be reached by clicking on the graphic on the home page. New this year, the map is accessible through the OCPA app.

“We are thrilled to bring this back for our friends and neighbors,” Rick Singh, Orange County’s property appraiser, was quoted as saying in a press release. “By inviting residents to our website to access the holiday lights map, we are also educating them on the extensive amounts of data and information available to them. Our office is extremely proud of our award-winning website. The Bright Lights Big County: OCPA Holiday Lights Crowdsourced Map utilizes a small portion of our state-of-the-art mapping capabilities to add to the holiday experience of our residents.”

Individuals can submit their holiday-decorated Orange County properties to the crowdsourced map. Once approved, the homes and businesses will show up on the map for users to visit in person.

The map will remain accessible until the new year. It is already dotted with photos of decorated homes from Lake Nona to Apopka.

For more information, to add a location, or to access the map to see where the bright lights are, visit http://www.ocpafl.org/PressRoom/HolidayPromo.aspx

To access and download the OCPA app, visit the App Store, Google Play or https://attendify.com/app/tpqxh2/

Homeowners

Take a high-quality photo of your decorated home or business at night. Cameras on most cell phones will do fine. On the map, click on the blue “Submit Holiday Lights Display” button and provide all the required information. Then, agree to the terms and conditions, and click “SUBMIT.” We will review the photo, verify the address, and add it to the map within 1-2 days.

Sightseers

Before you load up the car with family and friends and head out to look at lights, make a note of the addresses of the homes and businesses on our map so you will know some good ones to go see.

Pro tip: use the OCPA app. Passengers can access it on mobile devices while out on the road. Check back during the holiday season, as more decorated locations will be added daily.