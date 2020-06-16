Man shot while driving in Apopka

A man suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of a shooting in Apopka last night, Orange County sheriff’s deputies say.

On Monday, June 15, at 11:17 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the Fudge Road/Hermit Smith Road area.

According to the deputies’ report, the male victim was driving in the area when multiple gunshots were fired at his vehicle. The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies have no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.