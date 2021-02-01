Man shot in Apopka, dies from life-threatening injuries

A man was shot in Apopka last night and died from life-threatening injuries while the suspect or suspects are still at large, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.



On Sunday, January 31, at 11:31 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to 218 E. 17th St., Apopka, in reference to the shooting. The male victim was shot by suspect(s) at the location who then fled the area. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.



The investigation is ongoing.