Man files suit vs. city, county over treatment by officers

A man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Apopka and Orange County, alleging that Apopka police officers had assaulted him, and then he suffered abuse and neglect while spending three days in the Orange County Jail.

Jason Friend, a former Maryland cop, held a press conference outside Apopka City Hall on Wednesday, February 2, in hopes of moving the lawsuit along. The lawsuit was filed on November 24, 2021.

With him was civil rights activist John C. Barnett, founder of True Healing Under God, an independent civil rights group operating in 17 states.

“I want justice. I put my life on the line for everyone else,” Friend said.

Friend was an Apopka resident when, on November 28, 2019, he was sitting in his car in his driveway a short distance from his Meadow Crest Drive house reminiscing about his mother’s death. No weapons or drugs were found in Friend’s car.

At around 11:41 p.m. Apopka officers went to his home without a warrant and without probable cause to suspect that any criminal activity was happening, according to the lawsuit filed by Friend’s attorney Christopher C. Curry of NeJame Law.

The police officers pulled Friend from his vehicle, hit him with closed fists and a baton, and tased him, causing significant injuries. He was charged with three felonies: resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and reaching for a gun.

The officers transported Friend to AdventHealth Apopka for his injuries, then Friend was transported to Orange County Jail where he spent three days. During that time, Friend was denied food and water, subjected to emotional abuse and was battered by jail officers, according to the lawsuit.

