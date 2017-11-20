Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can ensure your property is safe and beautiful

For many busy households, the holiday season is a time for family, friends, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Unfortunately, overgrown or dead tree branches can dim the brightness of your landscaping. Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can magically transform your property to help highlight your home and your winter wonderland displays.

Trees are both beautiful and majestic. Trees have even helped record the history of families as the trees grow and develop alongside you and your family. Many childhood memories include the trees in your backyard or old neighborhood. The sentimental value of a special tree is simply immeasurable. Tree care, including tree trimming, pruning and shaping, is an investment that can lead to substantial returns.

With all the joy and benefits people get from trees, the importance of professional tree care is vital to your family and property. Well cared for trees are attractive and will add considerable value to your property. Appropriate pruning techniques are essential for development of strong tree structure and desirable form. Poorly maintained trees can be a significant liability, and improper pruning can cause long-lasting damage.

“During this season, it’s important to make sure your home and property are shining bright and protected from any overgrown or damaged trees. Many people don’t realize there is an issue with their trees, and it is important to identify and treat potential problems before they result in damage to people, property, or the trees themselves,” stated Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping owner and operator James Maltby.

A tree’s condition will determine the safety and aesthetic value of your home and property. The Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping professionals can assess any signs of potential tree problems and recommend ways to maintain healthy, beautiful trees.

Some important warning signs of potential tree trouble can include: dead, hanging, or broken branches; and branches that are too close to a house or structure, or utility wires. Proper pruning can reduce the risk of damage, and crown reduction or thinning could reduce any wind or storm damage, as wind resistance is important for a tree to remain standing.

If a tree’s structure is found to be damaged or unsound, the team at Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can determine whether mitigation with cabling and/or bracing is warranted. They can also evaluate the impact of removal should it become necessary.

Remember to leave the trimming up to the experts. Trees can be very dangerous to remove or trim, but prompt trimming of any overgrown branches or injured limb(s) will help encourage healthy growth. The experts at Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can assist in performing the job in a safe and timely manner, while reducing further risk of damage to the tree or your property.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is an established Apopka family business that is fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or a removal job. With over 15 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides themselves on a job well done.

Let Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping help make your property shine this holiday season. Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why they are a leader in their field.

