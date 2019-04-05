Common sense tells people that trees are good for them – their beauty can be inspiring, and their shade keeps people cooler.

They provide benefits that are called ecosystem services, which include the obvious ones like cooling the air, and other, less noticeable ones, such as that trees clean the air, provide oxygen, intercept ultraviolet (UV) light, absorb rainfall, cool the streets and sidewalks, and even help to conserve energy.

Trees can increase the value of your property and provide some incredible benefits to your landscaping, including shade for you and your family from the hot Florida sun, wonderful fruits, and a place for birds to nest and squirrels to play. They can also improve the look of your home and landscaping when they’re properly maintained.

In order to have beautiful trees, proper pruning is necessary and important for a tree’s health. Pruning can remove safety hazards, discourage the spread of any decay and insect infestations, increase airflow, and allow for more light to shine through.

Well cared for trees are attractive, safe, and reduce various liability risks associated with hazardous trees. Trees at risk that need professional service can have:

•Branches that are rubbing each other or rubbing wires on your home or business

•Branches that are touching or laying on your rooftop

•Low hanging branches that obstruct the street or sidewalk

•Branches that appear diseased or insect infested

James Maltby, owner and operator of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping stated, “It’s very important that trees be properly pruned. Improper pruning can create lasting damage or even shorten the tree’s life. Because each cut has the potential to change the growth of the tree, no branch should be removed without a reason. Hiring a professional is imperative for maintaining healthy trees.”

James went on to say, “Trees can face many issues in Central Florida, and one is severe storms. Many trees can be damaged from strong winds and hail, or even become uprooted. Since storm damaged trees are often an accident waiting to happen, calling for tree damage repair is not something you want to put off once a problem is noticed. Ignoring the problem of storm-damaged trees is likely to lead to larger, more expensive repair costs down the road.”

If you have a tree that has grown too large for your property, is damaging your foundation, or is in danger of breaking or falling on the roof of your home, this can be a major cause for concern.

If a tree needs to be removed, Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety. Their staff is always ready to assist you to make sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after hours emergency service. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Owner James Maltby was born and raised in Apopka. He’s a family man, and his employees have been with his company for many years. They hire the best in the business, and honest and dependable work is their priority. They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 15 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping are the local experts you can count on.

