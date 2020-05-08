Maltby Tree Service and Landscaping encourages you to prepare your property before hurricane season begins

Trees can be a beautiful landscaping feature, but it’s important to keep them maintained as the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins. This hurricane season is likely to be very active with very warm ocean temperatures in the tropics, according to several forecasts including a report released April 16 by The Weather Channel.

A total of 18 named storms, nine of them hurricanes are predicted in the season starting June 1. That’s higher than the seasonal average of 12 named storms, including six hurricanes, determined by the U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Four of the hurricanes forecast by The Weather Channel are expected to be “major hurricanes” of Category 3 or higher, with sustained winds of at least 178 kilometers per hour (111 miles per hour).

Having a completely hurricane-proof yard is next to impossible, but the decisions you make before a storm hits can determine how well your home or property survive the fiercest of storms. There’re ways you can prepare your property to minimize the damage after a severe storm or hurricane has occurred.

One important preventative measure you can take to ensure your safety as well as that of your property is to maintain your trees properly.

“A tree is a living, growing, changing thing, and its integrity and stability changes over time. You don’t want to assume a tree that has survived eight severe storms will necessarily survive a ninth. High winds and heavy rain can wreak havoc on weak and stressed trees, causing branches to snap or trees to uproot near your home. With any storm, there is a chance for property damage to occur. The key to minimizing your risk against property damage is storm preparedness,” stated James Maltby, owner of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping.

“A proactive measure can help reduce the risk of storm damage. The goal is to achieve a healthy and strong structure with an open canopy. This allows air to flow through the branches freely and, in some instances, the tree can actually protect the house itself by serving as a buffer,” stated Maltby.

