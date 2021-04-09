Make Treva Doggett’s Cheesecake from Cooking with Friends

From Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, one of our very favorite cookbooks that First Presbyterian Church of Apopka published many years ago, we find Lorena Dewitt’s Pork Chops and Rice. It is simple to put together and then put in the oven for a couple of hours before serving hot and delicious.

Our Plains, Georgia, friends published Plains Pot Pourri, and we love their recipes and use them quite often here in Kitchen Kapers. This recipe from Mrs. Dewey Stone is chicken and biscuits with peaches on the side. Thank you, Mrs. Stone.

From The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Susan Nethercote shares her lobster stew. She also includes how to use cod in place of lobster.

Toni LaPierre’s recipe for Baked Cabbage is simple and delicious. This recipe comes from New Visions Community Church’s Feeding the Flock.

Baked Beans with Sausage from Savannah Style calls for three quarts of canned pork and beans and two pounds of sausage links. It also calls for spices and several other ingredients. It is baked in the oven for an hour.

Mrs. Claire Ellington loaned us one of her favorite cookbooks titled Cooking With Friends from the Friendship Circle of Zellwood United Methodist Church 1990. Upon thumbing through the book, I came across a cheesecake recipe contributed by Treva Doggett, a dear friend from over sixty years ago!

Jeanne Ustler’s ‘Johnny Edmonds’ Bean Salad’ is full of not only beans but fresh and crunchy vegetables. It is colorful and delicious. Our friends from Northside Baptist Church gave us a copy of their book of recipes and we really enjoy it.

LORENA DEWITT’S

PORK CHOPS AND RICE

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 cup raw brown rice

6 to 8 pork chops or pork steaks, cut thin

1 package uncooked frozen peas

3 cups chicken broth (bouillon cubes and water may be used)

Spread rice in bottom of 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Layer pork chops on top. Add chicken broth and peas. Seal with foil and bake at 350 degrees for two hours. Check 1/2 hour before done to see if more liquid is needed.

MRS. DEWEY STONE’S

RANCH STYLE CHICKEN

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2-1/2 to 3 pound frying chicken, cut into pieces

2-1/2 cups evaporated milk

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning (if desired)

1/2 cup shortening

1 can (No. 2-1/2) peach halves

1 can biscuits

Dip cut-up chicken in evaporated milk. Roll in flour mixture. Set remaining flour mixture aside for gravy.

Melt 1/2 cup shortening in 9- x 13-inch pan, add chicken, skin side down, basting occasionally. Bake uncovered in hot oven (425-degrees) until tender. Average cooking time is 40 to 50 minutes. Turn chicken, moving to one end of pan with spoon or rubber scraper. Push drippings to end of pan with chicken. Arrange drained peach halves (No. 2-1/2 size can) on chicken. Open can of biscuits, separated, (or make your own) and put on other end of pan. Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are brown. Remove peaches, chicken and biscuits to hot plates.

SUSAN NETHERCOTE’S

LOBSTER STEW

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

2 each 1-1/4-pound lobsters, OR…

1/2 pound lobster meat

1 quart milk

salt and pepper

1/2 pound butter

20 saltine crackers

Cook fresh lobsters – remove meat. Cut meat into small cubes. Scald milk – add salt and pepper. Saute lobster in butter on low heat 3 to 5 minutes. Add saltine crackers (which have been crushed) to lobster and butter. Mix well. Add scalded milk. Stir and refrigerate. Reheat to serve.

Can’t afford lobster? Take frozen cod fillets – cover with cold water and 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to boil – simmer 10 minutes – drain. Cover with cold water and 2 tablespoons vinegar. Bring to boil again – simmer 10 minutes. Drain. Dip in melted butter.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

BAKED CABBAGE

Recipe from New Visions

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

1 head cabbage

8 slices bacon

salt to taste

pepper to taste

4 teaspoons butter or margarine

8 squares of aluminum foil

Cut cabbage into eight sections lengthwise; wash. Place each piece on a square of foil. Salt and pepper to taste. Wrap seasoned cabbage with a slice of bacon. Put one half teaspoon of butter or margarine on top. Wrap with the foil, securing edges well so steam will not escape. Repeat until all pieces are wrapped. Place them on a cookie sheet or in a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes or until tender when squeezed. May be placed in oven with baked potatoes and meat loaf for an easy company meal.

BAKED BEANS WITH SAUSAGE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

3 (32-ounce) cans pork and beans

2 pounds sausage links, cooked and diced

2 medium onions, sliced

1 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons dry mustard

1 cup dark corn syrup

Mix all ingredients together. Bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit preheated over for one hour.

TREVA DOGGETT’S CHEESECAKE

Recipe from Cooking With Friends

Zellwood United Methodist Church

1-1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 16 crackers)

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 cup sugar

2 8-ounce packages and 1 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs

1 cup dairy sour cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together graham cracker crumbs and 2 tablespoons sugar. Mix in butter thoroughly. Press mixture evenly in bottom of 10-inch pie plate. Bake 10 minutes; cool. Reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees. Beat cream cheese in large mixing bowl. Gradually add 1 cup sugar, beating until fluffy. Add vanilla. Beat in eggs one at a time. Pour over crumb mixture. Bake 1 hour or until center is firm. Cool to room temperature. Spread with sour cream. Chill at least 3 hours. Before serving, top with either cherry or blueberry Comstock pie filling.

JEANNE USTLER’S

‘JOHNNY EDMONDS BEAN SALAD’

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 can French-cut green beans, drained

1 can small green peas, drained

1 can white corn, drained

1 can light red kidney beans, drained

1 small can black olives, drained

1 cup chopped celery

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

Mix the following in a pot and bring to a boil:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup white vinegar

1 cup sugar

Mix with vegetables and marinate overnight in refrigerator.