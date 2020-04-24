Make new favorites out of Baked Chicken and Dry-rubbed Baby Back Ribs

New Vision Community Church shares Marilyn Martin’s Baked Chicken Mary Jane from Feeding the Flock. It will take about an hour in a slow oven. This chicken dish calls for garlic sauce, which I looked up. It is garlic, finely diced or crushed and suspended in an emulsion such as oil, butter or mayonnaise. So, I will make my own.

Dry rubbed ribs from Palmetto Creek Farms comes from the book titled From Field to Feast. I saw the temperature, “250 degrees” and thought I must have made a mistake. But no, the book really says “250 degrees for 2- to 2-1/2 hours.”

Taco Salad from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’ Paths of Sunshine is delicious. You use fresh vegetables along with canned pinto beans. You can use ground turkey in place of beef if you prefer.

From Savannah Style, we have Glazed Buttered Carrots. You will love them.

You will find Judy Peeler’s Broccoli Slaw Salad is crunchy and delicious. Our friends at New Vision Community Church put together their cookbook, Feeding the Flock, and share their recipes with us.

Isabel Beach’s “Bluebree Muffins” as she calls them come during blueberry season in South Carolina. I have watched her (she is my sister) as she painstakingly fills each muffin cup, and when I asked, “Why don’t you mix the blueberries into the batter?” she said in protest, “Oh no. I don’t want to mash up these big fat beauties.” She makes muffins often, for she grows her own blueberries. The muffins really are scrumptious.

And last, for your dessert pleasure, we have Marian Akerman-Burnett’s Carolina Apple Pie that calls for fresh apples, sour cream and more. It is shared by First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures. How positively heavenly would this pie be if it were served HOT with vanilla ice cream on top? Yummm.

MARILYN MARTIN’S

BAKED CHICKEN MARY JANE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Dash of pepper

6 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

1 small package herb-seasoned stuffing crumbs

Melted butter

Mix first six ingredients together. Dip chicken in mixture and roll in crumbs (be generous with the sour cream mixture). Arrange in slightly greased baking dish. Drizzle with butter. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for one hour.

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS,

AVON PARK, DRY-RUBBED

BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup ancho chili powder (dark Mexican chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub:

Mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut four (12- by 12-inch) square sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Put a slab of ribs, meat side up, on a sheet of foil. Fold ends to make loose packet around each slab; seal. Put packets on sheet pan. Bake 2- to 2-1/2 hours. Check ribs for doneness by gently pulling on bones. When they begin to pull away from meat, they are ready to serve.

TACO SALAD

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1/2 pound ground lean beef

1 (1-1/4 ounce) package taco seasoning

1 large head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 cup cubed tomatoes

1 cup sliced green peppers

1 cup onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) can pitted black olives, sliced

1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans, drained

1 (16-ounce) bag corn chips

1 (8-ounce) bottle Catalina salad dressing

Brown meat. Drain and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Stir well. Place lettuce in large salad bowl. Add tomatoes, green peppers, onion, black olives and pinto beans. Crush corn chips in their bag and add to salad. Pour salad dressing on and toss gently. Add meat mixture on top. To make ahead, combine all ingredients except the corn chips and dressing. These last two should always be added just before serving.

GLAZED BUTTERED CARROTS

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

2 pounds carrots, cut into julienne slices

1/4 teaspoon salt

Water

2/3 cup butter

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

Cover the carrots with salted water and let boil for 3 minutes. Drain immediately and rinse with cold water. Return to pan and toss carrots in butter until they are well-coated. Add water, sugar, salt and pepper, and cook, uncovered, until the liquid evaporates.

JUDY PEELER’S

BROCCOLI SLAW SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Salad:

1 package broccoli slaw

3 green onions, sliced

2 to 3 ounce package Oriental flavor Ramen noodles, separated from seasoning packet

1/2 to 1 cup sunflower seed

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Crush noodles in package. Mix all salad ingredients together 40 to 45 minutes before eating.

Dressing:

1 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup vinegar

2 flavor packets from Ramen noodle package, Oriental flavor

Mix dressing ingredients and refrigerate for up to two hours before serving over slaw.

ISABEL BEACH’S

BLUEBREE MUFFINS

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and Planter Newspapers

2 cups Bisquick

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup fresh blueberries (put aside)

Combine Bisquick, sour cream sugar and eggs. Mix up the batter by hand. Spoon batter into the muffin cups a little at a time. Gently add the blueberries, then more batter, layering until you run out of blueberries and batter. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Look to see if golden brown near the end. Take out of oven when they look ready. Yields 14 muffins.

MARIAN AKERMAN BURNETT’S CAROLINA APPLE PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1 cup sour cream

1 egg

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups diced apples

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Combine sour cream and egg; mix well. Stir in sugar, flour and vanilla. Fold in apples. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes

TOPPING:

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or oleo

Combine and sprinkle on top of filling. Bake 20 minutes longer.