Make it a fun night with Fried Oysters and Cocktail Sauce

This week, we have a pot pourri of recipes for you. We will start with Mrs. Thomas Myers’ Fried Oysters from Charleston Receipts. A cocktail sauce recipe follows. We found this sauce in Savannah Style and it will go very well with the fried oysters recipe.

Rochelle Rogers shared her Melt in Your Mouth Chicken Pie in the cookbook titled A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. It makes me hungry just reading about it. I want to try this very soon.

From Savannah Style, we have Spinach Pie. It calls for two 10-ounce packages of frozen spinach, eggs, sour cream, cheese, a pie shell, and a few other items.

Frances McHale’s potato soup… yummy. She shares this delicious concoction in Preserving the Big Potato from the Apopka Historical Society.

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook is full of great recipes all wrapped around our state’s produce. This wonderful Florida Orange Pie calls for fresh orange juice and is covered with meringue and then browned in a hot oven.

Joyce Kiskaddon in A Taste of Heaven published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda shares her recipe for Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. This bread is made with a cake mix and looks to be a delicious and versatile item for dessert or breakfast.

From Charleston Receipts, we have pickled Jerusalem Artichokes. This tuber is no relation to the green vegetable we call artichokes. It also has nothing to do with Jerusalem. They are a knobby fat root that needs scrubbing prior to pickling. They grow so easily that they often take over a garden spot if not kept in check.

For your information, this from the internet: Jerusalem artichokes, also called sunroot, sunchoke, earth apple, is a species of sunflower and cultivated across the temperate zone for its tuber, which is used as a root vegetable. It was first extensively cultivated by Native Americans long before the arrival of Europeans which obscures the native range of the species. It is especially cherished by South Carolinians in the “low country”.

MRS. THOMAS E. MYERS’

(ELIZABETH NORCROSS)

FRIED OYSTERS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 quart oysters

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons milk

Salt and pepper

1 cup bread crumbs, cracker crumbs or corn meal

Drain oysters; mix eggs, milk, seasonings. Dip oysters in egg mixture and roll in crumbs. Fry in deep fat (375 degrees) about 2 minutes or until brown. Or fry in shallow fat about 2 minutes on one side, turn and brown on other side. Serves 6.

COCKTAIL SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 cup catsup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

Salt to taste

A few drops of Tabasco if not hot enough!

Mix all ingredients. Keep in refrigerator at least one hour before serving.

ROCHELLE ROGERS’ MELT IN YOUR MOUTH CHICKEN PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

3 pound fryer

2 cups reserved chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 stick butter or margarine, melted

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

Cook chicken until tender. Remove meat from bones. Save broth. Cut chicken into pieces and put in 9- x 12-inch dish. Put reserved broth and chicken soup in sauce pan and bring to boil. In another bowl, combine butter, flour and buttermilk. Mix thoroughly to form batter. Pour broth mixture over chicken and then spoon batter over top. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until brown.

SPINACH PIE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pastry pie shell

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1-1/2 cups coarse bread crumbs

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup cheese, shredded

Precook pie shell until lightly browned. Cook spinach according to instructions on package. Drain well and add salt to spinach. Place drained spinach in pie shell and cover with eggs. Lightly whip sour cream to make it spreadable and cover the eggs with it. Toss bread crumbs in butter and shredded cheese and sprinkle over sour cream. Bake in a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven 20 to 30 minutes. The eggs should be set like poached eggs. Do not overcook.

Use one package of spinach for a deep dish pie shell. Use two packages for a quiche pan.

FRANCES MCHALE’S

POTATO SOUP

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 cups water

6 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 small onion, diced

3 tablespoons chives, chopped

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 cup evaporated or whole milk

2 tablespoons butter

Bring water to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Add potatoes, celery, onion, chives, salt and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer slowly for 25 minutes. Add butter, then stir in milk and bring to a boil. Serve.

FLORIDA ORANGE PIE

Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups fresh orange juice

3 egg yolks lightly beaten

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

2 tablespoons butter

1 9-inch baked pie crust

In heavy saucepan, mix sugar, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add orange juice and stir until smooth. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils, about two minutes, stirring often until thickened. Add a few spoonfuls of mixture to beaten egg yolks and return to saucepan; cook, stirring often, another two minutes. Add lemon juice, grated orange rind, and butter. Stir in well. Pour into cooled pie shell. Spread with meringue and bake at 425 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

6 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

Beat egg whites until thick, add cream of tartar and sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time and beat until stiff. Sprinkle cooled meringue with about 1 tablespoon orange zest.

JOYCE KISKADDON’S

LEMON POPPY SEED BREAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 package yellow cake mix (I use Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme)

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 package instant lemon pudding

4 eggs

1 cup hot water

1/4 cup poppy seeds

Blend all ingredients and beat for four minutes. Pour into two greased 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pans or five baby loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. (I turn my oven down about half-way through because it browns too fast.) Recipe is a good “keeper” and freezes well.

PLAIN WHOLE ARTICHOKE PICKLES

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

1 peck Jerusalem artichokes

1 gallon vinegar

1 pound white sugar

1 cup salt

String of hot peppers or bell peppers

1 ounce whole black peppercorn

Wash and clean artichokes. Soak overnight in salt water. Dry with a cloth. Fill jars, adding a hot pepper or a ring of bell pepper. Boil other ingredients for 5 minutes, then cover the artichokes with this mixture and seal while hot. Yield: 8 quarts.

NOTE: 1 peck = 2 gallons. 4 pecks = 1 bushel.