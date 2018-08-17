Make Associates in Dermatology your family’s dermatology practice

Associates in Dermatology is an established, growing medical and surgical dermatology practice that has served Central Florida for the past 25 years. In its 15 Central Florida locations, Associates in Dermatology boasts a staff of dedicated, caring professionals including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and a paramedical clinical aesthetician.

Associates in Dermatology is under the leadership of President and Medical Director Michael Steppie, M.D. He is a board-certified physician who has completed residencies in internal medicine, dermatology, and dermatologic surgery and is an experienced Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgeon.

The Mohs micrographic procedure is the most precise method available to remove skin-cancer tumors, which can have difficult-to-detect roots that spread into the skin, along blood vessels, nerves, and/or cartilage. It is the surgical technique that offers patients who have skin cancer the most minimal recurrence rate, in addition to maximum preservation of uninvolved tissue, and, therefore, minimal scarring.

In addition to surgical excisions of melanoma, skin tumors, cancers, benign moles and skin lesions, the practice offers a number of general dermatological therapies.

Common conditions treated at Associates in Dermatology include allergic dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, eczema, and diseases of the hair and nails. Botox Cosmetic injections and fillers designed to visibly rejuvenate your skin’s appearance are also available in most locations.

The practice accepts most health plans, so feel free to call and schedule an appointment for you or your loved ones!

The Apopka office for Associates in Dermatology is located at 531 Wekiva Commons Circle, off Lake McCoy Drive, east of Apopka Middle School.

They also see patients at 14 other Central Florida locations, including Mount Dora. Call them at 800.827.SKIN or visit them at DermOrlando.com.

