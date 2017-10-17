Loomis Family Funeral Home provides every family with the care and respect they deserve

“Just the Facts.”

A simple slogan that can mean so much to a family when deciding who will serve them during their time of need. Loomis Family Funeral Home can provide you with the facts needed to help make this very important decision.

One of the most difficult times in a person’s life is the loss of a loved one. During this time, people often turn to others for help and assurance. Since 1946, families have turned to the Loomis Family for this comfort.

In 1987, and after encouragement from many of the Apopka residents and the support of his family, the late James “Jim” R. Loomis purchased the Apopka Assembly of God building on Main Street. After renovations, Jim and his family opened the Loomis Family Funeral Home. Jim was at the helm of the company until his death in late 2015.

Jim had two sons, James R. “Bob” and Steven P. “Steve,” who are both funeral directors. The boys now manage the day-to-day operation of the business.

Along with the Loomis family, they have support staff consisting of two additional funeral directors/embalmers, office staff, and funeral assistants. Most of them have been with the Loomises for many years and all are accepted as a branch of the Loomis Family.

Loomis Family Funeral Home is a full service funeral home. The directors are well informed about the different cultures, faiths, and customs of the many nationalities they serve in the community. There are several cremation options offered as well as burial and transporting loved ones out of state. Loomis Family Funeral Home services all area cemeteries, including Florida National in Bushnell for qualified veterans.

With all of the changes that are occurring in the funeral industry, Loomis Family Funeral Home has an important advantage that most local funeral homes do not. All of their services are done in house.

When Loomis Family Funeral Home is notified that their services are needed and they receive your loved one in their care, your loved one will remain in their care throughout the selected service. Your loved one is transferred to the funeral home by Loomis staff and the preparation of your loved one is performed in their facility. If refrigeration is required, it too is provided inside the facility. The Loomis Family Funeral Home Chapel can hold large gatherings and there is plenty of private parking.

Before you decide who will serve your family in their time of need, you owe it to yourself to get all the facts. You are invited to stop by and meet the Loomis family and staff and have all of your questions answered with straightforward answers by a licensed professional, not a contracted commission paid sales person. They can also talk to you about cremation services and the many ways you can remember your loved ones.

Loomis Family Funeral Home is located at 420 West Main Street, Apopka. You may reach them at 407-880-1007 or www.loomisfuneralhomes.com.

