Liner Patch and Deb’s Garden Shop is the place to go for all your gardening needs.

Visit Liner Patch and Deb’s Garden Shop conveniently located at 4420 Plymouth Sorrento Road, Apopka. We are open from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. On Saturdays we are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Liner Patch was established in 1999 and opened in its current location in 2001 by Rick and Deb Dunn. Deb would sell to the public on the weekends and often dreamed of opening a garden center.

Unfortunately, we lost Deb in 2003.

In 2019, with lots of growth in the area, it was decided that it was a good time to make Deb’s dream a reality and Deb’s Garden Shop was born.

Currently, Rick and Justin Dunn run the nursery. They have a collective experience of more than 50 years in the horticulture industry. They are truly your hometown experts for all indoor and outdoor gardening needs.

Be sure to stop in soon and let Deb’s Garden Shop at Liner Patch assist you. You will find outdoor landscape plants as well as tropical and indoor foliage. Additionally, we carry Fox Farm products, gardening supplies and tools, along with a wide array of decorative pottery including Talavera.

Don’t forget the pollinators! We have all sorts of plants and other items to attract butterflies, bees and dragonflies into your yard.

We look forward to seeing you real soon!

