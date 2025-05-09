Letter carriers to collect donated food for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Staff Reports

On Saturday, letter carriers will collect food donations for the annual national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s biggest one-day food drive.

Organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, (NALC), the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive takes place on the second Saturday every year, which falls on May 10 this year.

“The need is great, but you can help,” NALC.org says. “We invite you to join letter carriers and our partner organizations in the fight to end hunger in our communities by participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

To participate in the food drive, community members can leave their donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before mail delivery. Letter carriers will pick up the donations while en route delivering mail. Donations collected in Apopka are brought to Loaves & Fishes for distribution.