Let Dr. Amy Davis cut through all the noise with her patient-centered, education-focused, compassionate patient care

Amy Davis, Au.D., and her hearing care practice, Central Florida Audiology, are hidden gems in the greater Apopka and Leesburg communities.

Dr. Davis is an audiologist – think of her as a hearing doctor – who’s passionate about helping people connect with loved ones and hear music again. She counts her own family as inspiration – a family that recently grew by one: she just got married on October 26!

“One of the greatest joys in my life is being able to talk and communicate with the people I love,” says Dr. Davis, a third-generation Apopka native. “I wanted to help people with hearing loss be able to communicate and enjoy time with those who mean the most to them.”

And so she has. After earning her bachelor’s degree at Florida State and her doctorate in audiology at South Alabama, she returned to her hometown to open her own practice.

Because she understands how important your hearing is to your life and your relationships, she is much more than an expert on the latest hearing technology. Dr. Davis takes the time to get to know you and the specific listening situations that are most challenging for you, educates you along the way about hearing in general and your unique hearing loss, then collaborates with you to create a customized better-hearing plan tailored to your specific needs.

If your plan includes hearing technology, she matches her recommendation to your needs with technology that works best for your level of hearing loss, complements your lifestyle, and fits within your budget. As an integral part of your investment in better hearing, you also get free follow-up adjustments and hearing retraining programs.

Dr. Davis offers a full range of diagnostic and preventive hearing health care professional services, including hearing aid evaluations, cochlear implant evaluations, hearing aid and cochlear implant adjustment, tinnitus retraining therapy, and rehabilitative and preventive counseling. She is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to her patients.

As you can see, Central Florida Audiology isn’t a hearing aid retailer or big-box outlet — it’s an alternative to cookie-cutter medical care. Anyone can simply sell you a hearing aid. But Central Florida Audiology offers the expertise, professional service, and continuing support that it takes to truly experience success with better hearing and to take full advantage of today’s highly customizable, highly programmable, custom-fit hearing devices.

Choosing a hearing professional is an important decision. The personal relationships you develop with the staff will continue long after your initial appointment. Dr. Davis understands what is vital to your continued satisfaction with your investment in better hearing, and she’s committed to being here to support your every need and put your interests first.

Central Florida Audiology is the only AudigyCertified™ hearing care practice in the region, meaning it was recognized as an elite private hearing care practice in North America by Audigy for offering the most up-to-date diagnostics and technology and upholding the highest standards of patient care.

Her practice’s AudigyCertifiedTM status allows Dr. Davis to collaborate with top-quality, experienced audiologists all over the United States as well as offer the exclusive AGX® Hearing brand — a brand backed by a combination of state-of-the-art hearing care with the most effective, up-to-date technology available.

If it seems impossible to feel informed with today’s hearing aid advertising — did you know there are over 1,200 different types of hearing technologies available today? — let Dr. Amy Davis cut through all the noise with her patient-centered, education-focused, compassionate patient care. Give Central Florida Audiology a call today at 407.358.7045!

