LANGD Wants You to Know the Most Important Part of Public Natural Gas Week is You!

At Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), we understand that you, the customer, are the reason why we do what we do. Our team is committed to providing your homes and businesses with safe, affordable, and reliable natural gas each and every day, and we want to say “thank you” for choosing natural gas as your preferred energy source.

That is why, this Public Natural Gas Week, from October 1-7, LANGD is excited to share ways we give back to our valued customers. As a public utility invested in our community, we love participating in local events and have even sponsored several this year, including the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, Pig on the Pond in Clermont, Montverde Day Fall Music Festival, and Winter Garden Spring Fever in Garden events to engage with our customers.

At the District, we empower our customers to make informed energy choices. That is why we consistently share natural gas facts and tips on our Facebook and LinkedIn social media, website, and hand out materials to keep our community members in the loop. We understand that not everyone has the time to stay engaged; some may be going through a tough time and have trouble covering their bills. That is why we are so proud of our LANGD Helping Hand Fund initiative in partnership with Heart of Florida United Way, which supports our customers most in need.

We also offer incentives, including rebates on natural gas appliances and when you switch from other energy sources, including electric and propane. Those rebates are added to the savings our customers already enjoy, thanks to the affordability of natural gas service. The U.S. Department of Energy recently shared that “natural gas is 3.3 times more affordable than electricity and significantly more affordable than several other residential energy sources for the same amount of energy delivered.” This incredible affordability enables our customers to enjoy lower energy bills, putting money back into their pockets and contributing to a thriving local economy.

Recognizing the impact of our team and the relationships they have helped build with our Apopka, Clermont, Winter Garden and surrounding communities, we will celebrate Public Natural Gas Week with you and acknowledge their efforts over the 64 years we have provided safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to strengthen our district. Those efforts continue to win awards and industry recognition from the American Public Gas Association and the Florida Public Service Commission.

To express our gratitude to the community for supporting LANGD, we are providing an increased residential rebate of $125 for customers who purchase an Energy Star natural gas water heater, dryer, range or cooktop stove during Public Natural Gas Week through October 31, 2023. Submit proof of purchase at Rebates and Energy Savings (LANGD.org) for this special offer by November 6, 2023. Our offices will also provide refreshments and a 2024 calendar in our lobbies for customers to celebrate together during Public Natural Gas Week.

We invite you to celebrate Public Natural Gas Week and experience the benefits of natural gas firsthand. If you are considering making the switch to using natural gas, please get in touch with the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734 or marketing@LANGD.org, or visit www.LANGD.org for more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle. Be sure to stay in the loop by liking, following and sharing LANGD’s content on Facebook and LinkedIn.

