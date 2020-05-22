Lakes and yards need rain as we head toward summer rainy season

Hello Folks,

We need some rain. I don’t know about you, but my yard is dry and the lakes are gettin’ lower. They are sayin’ that we are supposed to get some rain this weekend and next week. Let’s pray that we get some; we need it.

The fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes in our area. I talked to Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, and he reported that the bass are bitin’ and they are sellin’ out of shiners every three or four days. That’s a good indication that the bass are still bitin’. Kyle says that folks are catchin’ some nice bass in the local lakes and the bigger chains as well.

The Harris Chain has been doin’ good this past week. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass in Big Lake Harris. You should be able to catch some bass on a variety of baits includin’ plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. If the wind gets up, try throwin’ a bladed jig or a spinnerbait on the windy side of the lake. Rick and I fished the Harris Chain this week and that’s what we did. The wind got up and we fished the windy side of the lakes with spinnerbaits and speed worms. We caught and released nine bass up to 3 lbs. each.

The bass fishin’ is doin’ really good right now, so don’t wait. Get some shiners and go fishin’. West Lake Toho and the Kissimmee Chain have been good for bass fishin’ as well. Our own John Ricketson and his fishin’ buddy Chip Dover came in second place in the monthly open bass tournament. They fished West Lake and weighed in five bass that weighed a total of 20.5 lbs. Congrats, guys, on a great day on the water.

Kyle reports that John’s Lake is still doin’ pretty good, but it has slowed down in the past week. You can still catch some nice bass on artificials but most of the bigger bass are bein’ caught on shiners. Also, the panfishin’ has slowed down a little but that’s due to the wind gettin’ up and keepin’ folks off the water. If you get a chance to go, try Lake Monroe or Lake Jesup. You need to take along some red worms or some crickets.

I have saved the best for last. Today, Friday, May 22, Orange County is goin’ to open up 11 boat ramps for public use. The only ramp that won’t be open yet is Trimble Park boat ramp. They are doin’ some modifications to the ramp but it will open hopefully in the next couple of weeks. You can go to the Orange County website and see what ramps will be open to the public. I know lots of folks will be excited to see these ramps open so they can take the family out fishin’ and boatin’.

Well, that’s it for this week. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: ramps are open.

Save a few and good luck!