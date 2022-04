Erich R. Marzolf, director of the Division of Water and Land Resources for the St. Johns River Water Management District, was invited to speak to the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club about the progressing cleanup efforts and restoration of Lake Apopka at the group’s Tuesday, March 15, meeting at the First United Methodist Church on Park Avenue. Deborah Green, AWC environment chair, invited Marzolf to speak.