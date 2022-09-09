Lake Apopka Natural Gas District – The Power of Consumer Choice

Every day, you make choices. You choose where you work and what to eat for dinner. You choose your elected officials and where to raise your children. Even right now, you are making a choice to read this article.

When it comes to choosing the energy source for your home or business, our team at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) firmly believes you should have the power to choose what works best for you.

However, not everyone feels the same way about choice when it comes to energy sources. Advocates for the recent trend of “electrification” propose moving to an all-electric, single-source model that eliminates the use of natural gas entirely – stripping consumers of their ability to choose their preferred energy source.

In 2019, the city of Berkeley, California, became the first in the United States to ban natural gas. Since then, several U.S. cities – including San Jose, Santa Rosa and Brookline – have also passed similar legislation.

Today, more than four states have at least one city where consumers no longer have the freedom to choose natural gas as an energy source, and that number is still growing.

Source: American Public Gas Association (APGA)

However, Floridians don’t have to worry about their right to choose being restricted anytime soon. In July 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 919 into law – preventing local governments from banning fuel sources and marking a major step in the right direction to ensure consumer choice is top priority.

The “one-size-fits-all” approach to energy that electrification is all about not only undermines consumers’ right to choose, but also often stems from common misconceptions about natural gas.

For example, despite the myths, natural gas is one of the most affordable energy sources available. Based on data from AGA, households that use all-electric appliances pay almost $900 more annually than those that have the traditional mix of natural gas and electric homes.

Natural gas is the cleanest-burning fossil fuel source available. Burning natural gas for energy results in fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy (the U.S. Energy Information Administration).

In addition to its clean characteristics, natural gas is reliable. Even after a power outage, consumers of natural gas have the basic necessity needed for taking warm showers and cooking their favorite meals. That is why hospitals, assisted living facilities and restaurants often rely on the support of natural gas to keep their essential operations afloat.

Over 170 million Americans currently choose to rely on the affordability and abundance of natural gas. Their choice is a powerful tool and, when it comes to choosing the right energy mix for your home or business, the freedom to choose what best supports your lifestyle is extremely important.

Want to learn more about the energy sources available to you? Consider making the switch to natural gas. For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org. Please be sure to like, follow and re-share LANGD’s content on Facebook at @LANGDFL.