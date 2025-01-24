Lake Apopka Natural Gas District Ringing in the New Year with Reliable Natural Gas

As we ring in the New Year, it’s time to toast to fresh beginnings, bold resolutions, and brighter futures. For residents across Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s (LANGD) service area, there’s one resolution that’s as practical as it is powerful: making the switch to safe, affordable, and reliable natural gas.

Natural gas isn’t just a choice for today—it’s a smart investment in your future. If your New Year’s goals include saving money, enhancing energy efficiency or making sustainable lifestyle changes, the District is here to help you achieve them with ease.

Here are just a few ways natural gas can power your New Year’s resolutions:

Save Money Without Sacrificing Comfort

Direct-use natural gas is one of the most affordable energy sources available. In fact, according to the American Gas Association, households with natural gas stand to save up to $1,100 annually compared to those that are all-electric. Whether it’s heating your home during chilly winter mornings or cooking up delicious family dinners, natural gas delivers high performance at a fraction of the cost.

LANGD customers can also receive up to $650 in rebates by switching non-gas appliances to natural gas-powered ones or old gas appliances with new ones.

By switching, you can keep your financial resolutions on track while enjoying reliable comfort year-round.

Boost Efficiency and Reliability

One of the many benefits of natural gas is that it burns cleaner than other fossil fuels, producing less emissions in the process. According to Natural Gas Intelligence, natural gas releases 45% less carbon dioxide than coal and 30% less than oil. When you choose natural gas, you’re taking a step toward a greener future for our community and the planet.

Efficiency isn’t just about saving energy; it’s about making life easier. Natural gas appliances also heat up faster and deliver consistent performance—whether it’s your water heater, stove, or dryer. Natural gas provides a broad range of choices that can add value to your home and complete the look and feel of every room.

Finally, unlike an all-electric model, natural gas is delivered underground right to your home, ensuring unmatched reliability. That’s why so many essential services like hospitals, nursing homes and fire stations depend on natural gas, because when every second counts, losing power is simply not an option.

Making the Switch

Ringing in the New Year with natural gas has never been easier, thanks to recent energy choice ordinances passed in Winter Garden, Clermont, and Apopka. These forward-thinking policies now ensure new developments include natural gas infrastructure, providing residents with seamless access to this efficient and cost-saving energy source while preventing the extra costs of adding natural gas infrastructure to their homes after construction. Learn more about how the District is continuing to help bring energy choice home in 2025 by visiting www.LANGD.org/Home/PressAndEvents.

Here’s to a happy New Year powered by safe, affordable, reliable natural gas. For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District’s marketing team at (407) 656-2734 x307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org.

