Lake Apopka Natural Gas District is celebrating 60 years of excellence

A letter from Lake Apopka Natural Gas District General Manager and CEO Samuel Davis, Jr.

In 1957, forward-looking officials from Apopka, Clermont, and Winter Garden recognized the need to deliver to residents a domestic, reliable, environmentally-friendly and cost-effective energy source – natural gas.

These leaders joined together to form a gas utility district, petitioning the legislature of the state of Florida. Two years later, House Bill No. 2195, “Act of Florida Legislature Creating the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District,” was passed. With this enactment, their vision was realized, and the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District was born.

Sixty years and more than 23,000 customers later, the District, our team, and the communities we serve have a lot to celebrate. Recently, the District was recognized as the No. 1 fastest-growing, municipally-owned natural gas utility in the state of Florida for 2018, marking the third time we’ve received this distinction since 2015.

As we continue our commitment to excellence on behalf of our customers, we look forward to celebrating similar milestones of our organization’s growth for years to come.

Our District is honored to have a strong record of national and local recognition, including receipt of multiple SOAR awards, awarded by the American Public Gas Association, which recognizes excellence in the areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety, and workforce development.

And, most recently, the District was honored to receive the South Lake Chamber’s prestigious 2019 Heritage Award. The Heritage Award recognizes organizations that have shown continued contributions to, and activity in, the community for 25 years or more.

Of course, this growth and recognition would not be possible without the passionate support and tireless dedication of our amazing team members. From their commitment to excellent customer service to delivery of safe, efficient natural gas service, the District team serves as the heart of everything we do.

Having such a great team makes it easy to celebrate them year-round. Every year, we look forward to Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day and Customer Service week, both of which celebrate our indispensable team members and their accomplishments in service to our community.

As the community-owned public natural gas utility for Winter Garden, Apopka and Clermont, the District belongs to the people it serves. As such, we are proud to support local programs and give back to our invaluable communities.

In 2018, the District participated in nearly 50 community events, including local Chamber events and member city festivals, the Boys and Girls Club fundraiser, and others that serve a variety of causes, especially those contributing to the well-being of underprivileged youth.

Achieving 60 years of excellence is no small feat, and we are grateful to so many for allowing us to be a “good neighbor” and trusting us to deliver excellent, efficient service. So, to our “founding fathers,” to the many dedicated District employees who have supported us over the years, our devoted Board members who serve as trusted leaders, and our faithful, growing customer base – thank you for helping us build such a beautiful community.

As we continue to progress and look forward to many anniversaries to come, our mission remains the same … to provide competitive natural gas energy services to all consumers within our market area, with a commitment to customer courtesy and care, and with a high regard for the value of our customers, employees, and the communities that we serve.

To learn more about the District’s history and how you can join the celebration, visit www.langd.org, call the LANGD marketing team at 407-656-2734, ext. 307 or email marketing@langd.org.

