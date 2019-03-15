Lake Apopka Natural Gas District honors employees on fourth annual Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

Sourcing, maintenance, and delivery of natural gas service is not a simple process.

Each step requires dedication, expertise, and understanding of the importance of the utility resource.

March 18th marks the official nationwide celebration of the fourth annual Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day, a special and well-deserved commemoration of the hard work and accomplishments of natural gas utility workers.

The significance of March 18th dates back to 1937, when a school explosion in New London, Texas, led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety.

Safety is key to successful natural gas distribution, and employees of natural gas utilities across the nation – including those at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District – work diligently each and every day to ensure the delivery of natural gas that is as safe and efficient as possible.

To commemorate

the occasion, the District will celebrate its most valuable asset – its employees – through a series of fun, engaging, educational sessions and events built upon the theme of “Think Safety.”

From a company-

wide breakfast and giveaways to employee recognition ceremonies, the program will serve to encourage District employees to keep safety top of mind while celebrating the safe work habits every field team member exhibits as they work to extend and maintain the District’s service territory.

The District’s devoted employees play a crucial role in contributing to the community’s energy efficiency and the wellbeing of its residents. In celebrating this special day, the District looks forward to giving back to those who work tirelessly to uphold their commitment to providing clean and reliable energy to the communities it serves.

As one of the most common and abundant forms of energy in the U.S., and the supplier of 29 percent of all energy used nationwide, natural gas is the fuel of choice for many homes and businesses. Beyond its dependability, affordability and resiliency, natural gas is the most efficient energy source available, giving consumers the power to save money while helping to save the planet by contributing to a cleaner environment.

Natural gas customers play an important role in keeping the environment clean and safe for generations to come, and District employees help make that contribution possible.

Since its founding in 1959, the District has proudly provided safe, dependable, and cost-efficient natural gas service to residents of its member cities – Apopka, Clermont, and Winter Garden.

Now serving more than 23,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers, the District and its workers have been presented with many safety awards and accolades, including the prestigious American Public Gas Association’s national S.O.A.R. (Systems Operational Achievement Recognition) award.

For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the LANGD Marketing Team at 407-656-2734 x 307, or marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org.

