Lake Apopka Natural Gas advises even in crisis, preparing for hurricane season starts now

Submitted by: Lake Apopka Natural Gas District.

In the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, residents across the country are striving to safeguard their families, loved ones and personal wellbeing during very uncertain times. But, as communities continue to band together in solidarity, it’s important to remain aware and informed about a year-over-year constant: hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1; but it is never too early to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared. This is particularly important this year, as forecast predictions point to an above-average season, with 16 named storms and eight hurricanes, four of which are expected to be categorized as “major.”

Unfortunately, hurricanes carry the power to wreak havoc. However, residents can find a sense of calm in preparing early, knowing they won’t be left scrambling to track down emergency supplies and non-perishable goods. With proper planning in place and Lake Apopka Natural Gas District by your side, you can rest easy, knowing you’ll be covered in the case of a power outage with the use of an efficient and balanced energy solution that will keep your lights on, your water hot, and allow you to prepare meals no matter the weather.

Finding a reliable energy source should be at the top of your hurricane checklist this season to ensure your safety and composure if, and when, a storm hits. Natural gas is abundant, coming from an underground pipeline, so it’s always there when you need it and its reliability is unparalleled. A natural gas generator keeps fueling your home, even when the power goes out. And it’s affordable, with homeowners saving up to 30% on their utility bills each month after converting from electric to natural gas appliances. Plus, gas appliances are faster, use less fuel and last longer.

Especially during times like these, it can be easy to push off hurricane planning to the last minute; but taking it off your “mental to-do list” now can greatly relieve stress down the road. Beyond stocking up on supplies, it’s important to explore the potential for natural gas service at your home now as piping and service installation can take time and hurricanes don’t wait.

With your natural gas service in place, take the extra steps to develop a solid emergency plan and check in with your insurance company to understand your level of coverage in the case of potentially significant damage. And, of course, be sure to take advantage of the many resources available for further information, like FloridaDisaster.org, to ensure you have everything you need to safely ride out a storm.

Ahead of this hurricane season, do yourself a favor and prepare now so there’s no need to panic later. Ready to check natural gas off your pre-hurricane checklist? To learn more, visit www.langd.org, call the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District marketing team at (407) 656-2734, ext. 307 or email marketing@langd.org

