Labor Day weekend should mean more time for fishin’

Hello Folks,

By the time you receive your copy of this article, we will be into September. I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some cooler days ahead. We are headed into a Labor Day weekend and I hope lots of folks get some time off, and I’m hopin’ you get a chance to do some fishin’ as well. Believe it or not, the fishin’ isn’t doin’ too bad in our area. It’s been so hot that has kept a lot of folks from gettin’ on the water.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are still catchin’ some bluegills in Lake Jesup. Most of the bluegills are bein’ caught on red worms and jigs.

The bass fishin’ on the St. Johns River hasn’t been too bad if you fish the deeper sections of the river. You need to try and locate some shellbeds and you will find some bass schoolin’ on the baitfish in those types of areas.

Kyle fished John’s Lake over the weekend and he caught lots of schoolin’ bass. He caught them on lipless crank-baits and top-water baits early in the mornin’. When the sun got up, he switched over to a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits later in the day. The Harris Chain has been a little slow this week, Kyle said. You can still catch a few bass flippin’ the heavy cover throughout the chain.

The bass fishin’ is pickin’ up on West Lake Toho accordin’ to Mark at Big Toho Bait and Tackle. Mark reports that the hydrilla is finally recedin’ after the sprayin’ it got. Mark reports that you can actually navigate the upper end of the lake now. Mark reports that the bass fishin’ is pickin’ up just a little but you need to get on the water at first light. The bass seem to eat early in the mornin’ and by 9:30 or 10 a.m., the bite is over. You can catch ’em on top-water baits early and lipless crank-baits while they are schoolin’ on the shellbeds.

The folks who are fishin’ have been catchin’ one good bass of around 5 or 6 pounds. The best baits to use have been Ole Monster 10-in. worms and the big Magnum Speed worms over the weekend. Mark said not many folks are fishin’ for panfish because it’s just been too hot. If you want to fish for some panfish on West Lake Toho, may I suggest you fish out from Red’s Fish Camp in the middle of the lake. There is a big shellbed out there and you should be able to catch some panfish hangin’ around that area of the lake.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still producin’ some numbers of bass. You will do best to fish the shoreline early in the mornin’ and then move to deeper water as the sun gets up. Try and find some off-shore grass beds and you should be able to catch a few bass in those areas. Make sure you keep a lookout for schoolers in the area.

Well, folks, wish I had more to report, but with the hot weather and the fishin’ bein’ a little slow, not too many folks are goin’ fishin’.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: happy Labor Day.

Save a few and good luck!