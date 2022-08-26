Labor Day weekend should be a great time for fishin’

Hello Folks,

If you have been waitin’ to take a few days off and go fishin’, next weekend is your time. Next weekend is Labor Day weekend and most folks will get a three-day weekend.

It can be a time to relax and go fishin’ or get together with friends and family and cook something in the backyard.

Whatever your plans next weekend, that will get us closer to some cooler weather. I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some cooler weather. It’s been brutal this summer and, thank goodness, we have been gettin’ some afternoon rains to kinda cool things off.

The fishin’ hasn’t been too bad but you have to go real early or late in the afternoon. The Xtreme Bass Series had a couple of tournaments and the results have been pretty good. The Lake Toho Division held its monthly tournament on August 21 and it took 25.02 lbs. to win. Congrats to Chris Maxwell and Mike Porter for their win with a five-bass limit. Big Bass for the tournament was caught by the team of Jim Miller and Andrew Lee. Their big bass hit the scales at 8.44 lbs. So, as you can see, some folks are still fishin’ and havin’ some good days on the water even durin’ the summer months.

I know my neighbor John and his nephew Chet have had a great summer fishin’ the Butler Chain. They usually fish the chain once per week and they are still catchin’ plenty of bass. They get there as soon as the gate opens and they fish until around 1:30 p.m. On most of their trips, includin’ last week, they caught and released 28 bass. I think their average over the summer has been around 25 bass per trip. They are catchin’ most of their bass on jigs, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been a little slow but some folks are gettin’ on the way really early and are havin’ some good days on the water. You will find bass feedin’ in the mouth of creeks and where the water that is flowin’ into the lakes throughout the chain. The afternoon rains have provided some runoffs this summer and you can usually find a few bass hangi’n around in those areas.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T tackle reports that the panfishin’ has been very slow for a couple of weeks. A few folks are catchin’ some specks in the deep holes Lake Carlton, on jigs tipped with a minners.

An update on the FWC’s 10-Tag or pink tag program: Only two tags have been captured. There is still a pink tagged bass roamin’ around in John’s Lake that hasn’t been captured yet. You can go to the FWC’s website and see where they released that big bass. If you catch it, it could be worth some good money. You can go to the website to register and follow the instructions on how to video or photo document your catch.

Well, y’all have a good week and we will see you next week.

Tip of the week: go early.

Save a few and good luck!