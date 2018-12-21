Know before you buy – tips for choosing your next new appliance

When browsing through aisles of stoves, water heaters and laundry units, you’ve likely come across the EnergyGuide label, a bright yellow sticker found on most appliances. But, have you taken a moment to consider what the label really tells you as a consumer?

To help you decide which appliance is right for you, the Federal Trade Commission requires manufacturers to place an EnergyGuide label on most appliances. The label includes information about energy consumption and shows how much energy an appliance will use, in comparison to similar models.

However, it’s important to remember that the consumption figures and costs are simply estimates based on average national energy prices; actual costs will depend on how they are used in your home, as well as your local energy price.

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District takes the guess work out of the purchasing process for customers and residents across Orange and Lake counties as they look to replace or switch appliances. Keep an eye out for these EnergyGuide label components the next time you’re in the market for a new appliance:

• Make, model, and size of the appliance

• Key features of the appliance and similar models that make up the cost comparison range

• Estimated yearly operating cost and the range of operating costs for similar models

• Estimate of how much energy the appliance uses in a year; multiplying this number by the local rate on your utility bill will allow you to better judge what your actual operating cost might be

• If you see the ENERGY STAR® logo, the product is better for the environment because it uses less energy than standard models

EnergyGuide labels also allow you to compare the estimated average annual operating cost for each appliance based on the use of electric or natural gas. Natural gas appliances like water heaters, furnaces, dryers, and stoves are incredibly efficient, which means they typically cost less to operate. In fact, depending on the model, using a natural gas water heater can cut your estimated yearly cost in half.

A lower energy bill is just one of the many reasons to consider converting to natural gas service and appliances – one of the most common forms of energy in the U.S. Natural gas is reliable, abundant, clean, and versatile.

Making the switch to natural gas is a great way to go green while saving money and ensuring your hot water is always there when you need it, even during a storm or power outage.

For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District’s Marketing Team at 407-656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org.

