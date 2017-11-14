King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over a decade

At King Buffet Chinese Restaurant, you will always find an abundant variety of fresh and delicious foods.

You will also find their service to be top-notch every time! Having been in the area for over 12 years, they’ve become a well-known and popular Chinese buffet.

Since 2005, they have been awarded in categories such as Best Asian Restaurant and Best Sushi several years in a row. As a way of saying “thank you” to their customers, King Buffet Chinese Restaurant is offering the lunch buffet (without snow crab legs) for only $5.99 per adult Monday through Saturday for a limited time, and the regular dinner buffet (without snow crab legs) for only $7.49 with the coupons found in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers.

Lunch is served Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (except holidays), and dinner is served Monday through Thursday, from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 4-10:30 p.m., and all day long on Sunday. A ten percent discount for senior citizens is also available.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant offers a bottomless supply of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, fried rice, lo mien, mei fun, seafood, meat, pasta, sushi, fruit, ice cream, dessert, and much more.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant offers foods from all the brilliant Asian cuisines. Whether your preference for Asian foods leans toward Mandarin, Cantonese, Hunan, Szechuan or Japanese sushi, your palate will be satisfied.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has something for everyone! For seafood lovers, try their variety of shrimp, oysters, mussels, scallops, salmon, crabmeat, fish, clams, crawfish, and snow crab legs. If you are a meat lover, try their variety of chicken, steak, pork, and kabobs. If you are in the mood for sushi, their delicate sushi bar contains all of your favorites professionally prepared with only the freshest ingredients.

Kids will also love King Buffet Chinese Restaurant. Some of the children’s favorites include sweet and sour chicken, countless flavors of wings, fries, pizza, fried dumplings, sausage rings, sugar donuts and ice cream, with a carousel of colorful and exciting toppings. Vegetarians can also enjoy King Buffet Chinese Restaurant by trying their assorted succulent garden vegetables cooked to perfection. There are many vegetarian dishes available as well.

If you are in a hurry or would rather enjoy your meal at home, take-out orders are also available. The buffet food can be boxed and purchased by the pound, or you can choose from their a la carte menu.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant knows what it takes to be a successful restaurant. They use the finest, freshest ingredients and they use only 100% pure vegetable oil when preparing their spectacular food. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant believes in the “customer first” principle. You will find that the food is always fresh and tasty and their friendly staff will make sure your dining experience is the finest. For special occasions or organization parties, King Buffet Chinese Restaurant accepts reservations. Credit cards are also accepted.

Be sure to pick up the latest issue of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers, where you’ll find King Buffet Chinese Restaurant’s money-saving coupons! The restaurant is conveniently located in the Wekiva Riverwalk Plaza at 2157 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. Their phone number is 407-814-9116.

Advertisement