Keeping your trees healthy will help protect them and your home from damage during storms

Throughout the past summer months, when you were outside, you may have noticed that your trees need a trim.

Trees are wonderful to have on your property. They add to the overall curb appeal of your yard and provide excellent shade. They can make your home feel cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. However, trees require maintenance in order to thrive and look their best. Trimming back branches and taking care of breaks in the branches are important jobs. But another very important reason to consider trimming your trees is to prepare your property for storms.

“The key to minimizing the risk of property damage is proactive storm preparedness which includes tree trimming and pruning. Regular tree trimming, and maintenance by a professional tree care company can help make trees more resistant to storm damage. Our team is here to help prepare your home or commercial property, in the best way possible, for potential storms and hurricanes”, stated James Maltby, owner and operator of Maltby Tree Service & Landscaping.

Professional tree trimming or pruning make trees more stable and stronger as well as healthier, all of which makes them more competent in the face of strong winds and heavy rain. Eliminating all the broken branches is important, as they can easily become safety hazards during any storm. Wind and rain accompanying hurricanes can be nothing less than brutal, but properly maintaining your trees will help make your trees powerful competitors against them.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a full-service tree company that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. They easily assess the condition of your trees and property and then suggest the best course of action to take. They will do the necessary work to bring your trees to optimal condition so when that storm does occur, your trees and property will be ready.

They provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever they perform any tree service, they work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety, and all at a very competitive price.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping pride themselves on quick response times. They’re reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hours emergency service.

Owner James Maltby is a family man and was born and raised in Apopka. His employees are Apopka residents and have been with his company for many years. They hire the best in the business, and honest and dependable work is their priority.

They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping would be happy to provide a free quote for residential and commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 20 years in business, you can be assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a leader in their field.

Advertisement