Keepin’ an eye on the weather is important to those lookin’ to fish

Well, by the time you read my column we will almost have another month in the books. August begins this weekend and that means we still have another month of hot weather.

However, we’ve got to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Isiais as it may be heading our way, although it could stay out to seas.

Hopefully, we will have an early fall and some cooler days ahead in September. Although it’s been hot durin’ July, the fishin’ has been pretty good. There have been a few days that you had to be off the water early, but overall, it hasn’t affected the fishin’ too much.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the fishin’ was good over the weekend. Folks are gettin’ on the water and they are catchin’ lots of bluegills and a few shellcrackers. Kyle reports that folks are catchin’ some nice stringers of bluegills on red worms in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe. If you don’t have a boat, that’s not a problem. Folks are catchin’ bluegills off the seawall in Lake Monroe. You can also catch some bluegills from the bank at the dog park, behind the school in Lake Jesup.

The specks have started bitin’ again in Lake Jesup and the St. Johns River. Kyle reports folks are gettin’ plenty of minners and headed to those areas and they are doin’ pretty good for this time of the year. As you know, specks are usually caught in the winter but some folks catch ’em all year long. This summer, the specks have been bitin’ under the 417 bridge in Lake Jesup and folks are fishin’ for ’em. So, if you want to catch some specks this summer, now is a good time to go catch ’em.

The bass fishin’ is still pretty good in most of the chains in our area. Kyle reports that folks are catchin’ bass in the Harris Chain again. Most of the bass are bein’ caught early in the mornin’ and late in the day, too. You can still catch a few bass durin’ the day but you need to get that long rod out and flip the heavy cover. Folks are still catchin’ some bass in open water around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. You can catch ’em on lipless crank-baits, Carolina rigs, and drop-shotin’, around those type of areas.

The bass fishin’ in the Maitland Chain is doin’ good if you are fishin’ with shiners. Kyle reports folks are catchin’ ’em on shiners throughout the chain. You will need to free-line the shiners over the submerged eel-grass and hydrilla beds.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good on most days, but some days it’s been kinda slow. You can catch some bass along the shoreline cover first thing in the mornin’. Once the sun gets up, you will have to move to deeper water and fish the grass beds if you want to catch some bass. You need to remember that it’s summertime and you need to take your time and fish a little slower. The bass aren’t as active unless they are schoolin’ durin’ this time of the year. So let that worm, Senko, or whatever you choose to fish with soak. In the old days, we called it dead stickin’. Don’t be in a hurry to move your bait. If the bass are there, they will find it.

