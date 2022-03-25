Keep your trees healthy with Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping spring maintenance

With the warm weather, the bright sunshine, and the green foliage, how can anyone not enjoy springtime? But before you break out the barbeque or get comfortable relaxing in your yard, there are several tree care steps that should be performed in the early spring to keep your trees looking their best, as well as to prevent disease and storm damage.

“Having your trees inspected by a professional in early spring is important for their general health. The first reason why tree inspection during this time stems from our mild winter months. This usually leads into an early spring, which can jump-start foliage production. This can be hazardous because a spring storm can have more of an impact on leafy, heavy branches, which can increase the likelihood of damage to the trees as well as to the property,” stated James Maltby, owner and operator of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping.

It’s important to have your trees inspected and pruned annually. This can be done quickly and will save you money in the long run. In most cases, maintaining trees is far less expensive than removing and replacing them. This proactive measure can help assure that your trees are healthy and reduce any risk of storm damage to your home or property down the road.

Trees at risk that need professional service can have:

Branches that are rubbing each other or rubbing wires on your home or business

Branches that are touching or laying on your rooftop

Low hanging branches that obstruct the street or sidewalk

Branches that appear diseased or insect infested

“If you have a tree that has grown too large for your property, is damaging your foundation, or is in danger of breaking or falling on the roof of your home, this can be a major concern. Before these things happen, call us. We have trained professionals to evaluate each situation and to provide you with the best in customer service. We pride ourselves on a fast response time and the best prices guaranteed,” stated Maltby.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is a full-service tree company that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. Along with these services, they’re the experts to use for new landscape installation and stump grinding. Their staff is always ready to assist you and will make sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction.

They provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever they perform a tree removal service, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety and at very competitive prices. They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hours emergency service. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on-site for all services and property evaluations. They can easily assess the condition of your trees and property and then suggest the best course of action to take.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping will be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 20 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping are the local experts you can count on.

