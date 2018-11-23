Keck’s thankful for all that fishin’

Hello Folks,

It’s Thanksgivin’ week and I know we all have a lot to be thankful for in our lives, jobs, and family. I’m thankful for my family, job, and my lovin’ wife who lets me go fishin’ as much as I want. Hopefully, I will get on the water after Thanksgivin’, if I’m not too full from turkey and carrot cake.

We had a front come to town last week and the fishin’ has been a little slow which is typical this time of the year. We have a full moon on Friday and that should help the fishin’ this weekend. The cooler water will drop the water temperatures in most of the lakes and chains in our area. With the cooler water, the specks and the bass fishin’ should be real good this weekend.

Folks are still catchin’ some nice specks in Lake Woodruff and Lake Monroe. Most folks are driftin’ open water with jigs tipped with a minner. You can also fish the drop-offs and submerged hydrilla and pepper grass patches through out the lakes for specks.

The Harris Chain has been off and on for bass but Rick and I fished last week ahead of the cold front and we did catch some nice bass. We caught 11 bass up to 3 lbs. each. Most of our bass were caught on slow-sinkin’ Senkos and plastic worms. The bass fishin’ this weekend should be good in West Lake and the Kissimmee Chain. Most folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners and artificials. Most of the bass are bein’ caught by flippin’ the heavy cover and the pockets in the mats. You can try along the shoreline and the lily pads with swim-baits, plastic frogs, and toads.

The bass fishin’ should be real good this weekend on the Butler Chain. Folks are driftin’ open water with shiners around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Also look for schoolin’ bass throughout the chain. Keep a lipless crank-bait tied on to one of your rods at all times. Also watch for the birds divin’ on the bait-fish when the bass start to bust up the bait pods.

Some of the guys at work fished Lake Fairview last week and they did real well. Justin Newby took his stepson fishin’ there last week and they caught some real nice bass. Justin’s stepson, Ethan, caught his biggest bass to date. Ethan caught his bass on a slow-sinkin’ Senko around the reeds in the lake. His bass weighed 4 lbs. and 1 oz. Congratulations, Ethan, on a great job catchin’ your largest bass ever. I know it won’t be your last.

Well, that’s it for this week. Again, I hope you and your family had a great Thanksgivin’ and you got a chance to do some fishin’.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!