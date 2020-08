The old “Pan Am” 1940s-era, 44-passenger plane, a Convair 240, that sat for several years on the grounds of the Orlando Apopka Airport along the west side of U.S. Highway 441, was taken apart this week by an unidentified man from Leesburg. Originally brought to the airport grounds by the late Leroy Brown, who was a retired commercial airline pilot, the plane was meant to be part of an aviation museum, but the project never came to fruition. It is not known what the plane will be used for