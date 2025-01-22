January 24, 2025 obituary

Louis Wayne Folber, affectionately known as Lou, was born on September 23, 1951, in Queens, NY. He passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, in Apopka, FL, surrounded by his loving family. Lou was a devoted husband to Stacey for 49 years and a proud father to Kelli, Joel, Janice, and Caralyn. His legacy lives on through his cherished grandchildren: Samuel, Kyle, Kyla, Noah, Julia, Nathan, Eli, and Aubrey, as well as his great-grandchildren, Leao and Frankie. He is survived by his brother, William Folber, sisters in law Joanne, Sandee, Shari, Suzanne, brother in law Chris as well numerous nieces and nephews.

…

Jimmy Attlee Wade, 76, of Apopka, passed away on January 16, 2025. Mr. Wade was born on August 13, 1948 in Orlando, to the late Attley and Georgia Wade. He is survived by: children, Jimmy (Stephanie) Attlee Wade II, and Cheryl (Bill) Lynn Kirkland.

…

Ida Lee Hendrix, 81, of Tavares, passed away on January 18, 2025. Mrs. Hendrix was born on March 13, 1943 in Island Grove, to the late Olaf and Amour Harper. She is preceded in death by: children, Amy Uptagrafft, June Owen, and Matthew Hendrix; sister, Lois Browder. She is survived by: sister, Judy Le Duc; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

…

Ellen Marie Kjeldgaard Mattox-Meisel, 100, passed away on January 11, 2025. Born in Defiance, Iowa, on July 17, 1924, to Peter Kjeldgaard and Viola Falk. She is survived by: children, L. Scott Mattox (Ginny), Christine Mattox, Kathleen Coury (Bob), Susan Goddard; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

…