J & K Automotive, Inc. will help you keep your vehicle on the road

A recent study found that the average age of light vehicles on the road today is now 11.6 years, based on a snapshot of vehicles in operation on January 1, 2016, the most recent analysis. That’s up from 11.5 years the previous year.

Registrations for light vehicles in operation in the U.S. hit a record 264 million, an increase of more than 6.2 million, or 2.4 percent.

It is estimated that the oldest vehicles on the road are the fastest growing. Vehicles 16 years and older are expected to grow 30 percent from 62 million units today to 81 million in 2021.

With this being said, J & K Automotive, Inc. understands that where you bring your vehicle for service and repair is an important decision.

When you have to depend on your car, you know how important a dependable, smooth-running vehicle can be. You need a trusted, reliable, quick-service mechanic close to home, not only for regular maintenance but also for those little (and sometimes big) glitches that can slow you down.

J & K Automotive, Inc. is the answer. They pride themselves on their ability to handle whatever reveals itself under the hood. No challenge is too large or too small for the expert team at J & K Automotive, Inc.

J & K Automotive, Inc. is a total car care company, offering services that range from a basic oil change to engine repair. They provide all preventative maintenance services that your vehicles may require, such as engine performance, brakes, front end, and general repair work.

A family-run business with over 38 years experience, J & K Automotive, Inc. strives to gain the trust of the community by providing honest, dependable labor. They will back up their work because they take pride in service. It is nice to know that you can have peace of mind knowing your car is in good hands at J & K Automotive, Inc.

J & K Automotive, Inc. utilizes only top quality replacement parts and highly skilled technicians. They offer a no-obligation free estimate, and utilize up-to-date diagnostic equipment to diagnose and repair your car, truck, or SUV. This helps ensure that your automobile is repaired to factory specifications. And, of course, all their work is 100% guaranteed!

J & K Automotive, Inc. began their business in Apopka in 1987 with a passion for excellence in automotive repair and quality customer service.

Recently, longtime employee Steve Gotham purchased J & K AUTOMOTIVE, INC. While the previous owner, John, will remain on site, Steve plans to keep things running as usual. Rest assured that you will receive the same quality service as in years past. J & K Automotive, Inc.’s goal has always been, and will continue to be, the repair shop that offers fair, honest, and dependable service.

Located at 1012 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, J & K Automotive, Inc. is easy to find, just a block from Sheeler Road. Give them a call at 407-880-3530 and get that car serviced.

For more information, you can also visit their website at www.JandK.mechanicnet.com and become a fan on Facebook: J & K Automotive.

