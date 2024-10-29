Orange County creates interactive map for storm debris removal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — To assist Orange County residents in keeping track of neighborhood debris removal, Orange County Public Works has developed an interactive map to help answer residents’ questions concerning debris from Hurricane Milton.

The map allows users to see where Orange County’s debris removal contractors are currently working and the status of the clean-up in their area.

Residents can also zoom in on their street or enter their home address to see whether debris removal on their street has been completed, is in progress, is scheduled, or will be up next.

The interactive map may be found here: https://bit.ly/ocdebrisstatus

