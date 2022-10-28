In time for the holidays, we have a Sweet Potato Custard Pie recipe

Below is a recipe for Country Baked Maple Ham from The Original Country Cookbook. We might be having ham instead of turkey this Thanksgiving and Christmas season because turkey is quite “dear” from what we are hearing in the news.

Spicy Catfish with Vegetables and Basil Cream is a recipe developed by The Test Kitchens at Southern Living All-Time Favorites. The secret to this recipe is in the sautéing.

Zucchini with Tomatoes & Olives looks good. It comes from Marguerite Van Dooren in Taste of Heaven, published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

June Shannon shares her Savannah Red Rice in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church.

From Southern Living, we have Old Southern Biscuits. They are simple (four ingredients) and delicious.

We have an Apple Sauce Cake recipe from The Original Country Cookbook, a little soft-cover recipe book I have loved for many years.

Preserving the Big Potato from the Apopka Historical Society is where we find Miz’ Belle Gilliam’s sweet potato custard pie. It is not only a wonderfully delicious pie, it is quite simple to put together and bake.

Have you ever made Pineapple Relish? We have a recipe for you from Plains Pot Pourri, compliments of Gloria Carter Spann, and it might just be the crowning touch for that ham you might be serving soon.

COUNTRY BAKED MAPLE HAM

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country Cookbook

8-pound ham

3 quarts sweet (apple) cider

2 cups raisins

2 cups maple sugar

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon powdered cloves

1/2 cup water

Simmer ham in cider for 2 hours. Drain, skin ham, and cover it with a paste made from maple sugar, mustard, cloves, and water. Place in a baking pan, pour cider over it, add raisins, and bake for 2-1/2 hours at 325 degrees. Baste frequently. Make thickened gravy from cider raisin drippings. Serves 16 people.

SPICY CATFISH WITH

VEGETABLES AND BASIL CREAM

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 (16-oz) pkg frozen whole kernel corn, thawed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium-size green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium-size red bell pepper, chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

4 (6- to 8-ounce) catfish fillets

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Garnish: fresh basil sprigs

1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, onion, and peppers; saute 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Stir in salt and pepper; spoon onto serving dish, and keep warm. 2. Combine flour, cornmeal, and Creole seasoning in a large shallow dish. Dip fillets in buttermilk and dredge in flour mixture. 3. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter with oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Cook fillets, in batches, 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove and arrange over vegetables. 4. Add cream to skillet, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add chopped basil, and cook, stirring often, 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve sauce with fillets and vegetables. Garnish, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

MARGUERITE VAN DOOREN’S

ZUCCHINI WITH TOMATOES & OLIVES

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

1-1/2 pounds firm small zucchini

1 teaspoon salt

3 medium fresh tomatoes

1 large garlic cloves, peeled

1/4 cup (packed) stemmed parsley leaves (prefer flat leaf)

1 lemon

16 black Greek olives (nicoise)

or oil-cured variety

3 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly ground pepper to taste

(1) Cut zucchini in half lengthwise, then cut across, into 1/4-inch slices. Toss with salt and set them in a colander to drain for 30 minutes. (2) During this time, core the tomatoes and dice them into 1/2-inch pieces. Mince garlic and parsley and set aside. (3) Line a baking pan with paper towels and turn zucchini onto the paper. Cover the top with more paper and press out as much moisture as possible. (4) In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat, add zucchini and cook uncovered for 10 minutes, turning so they will cook evenly. Add tomatoes and garlic and continue to cook uncovered for 5 minutes longer. (5) Remove skillet from heat, add the parsley, chopped, lemon zest and olives. Season with salt and pepper and toss well. Serve hot. Serves 4.

JUNE SHANNON’S

SAVANNAH RED RICE

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1/4 pound bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups raw rice

2 cups tomatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Fry bacon crisp; remove from pan. Saute onions in bacon fat. Add washed rice, tomatoes, seasonings and crumbled bacon. Cook 10 minutes over low heat. Pour into one quart casserole dish and cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring with fork twice. Serves 8 to 10.

OLD SOUTHERN BISCUITS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/4 cup shortening

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

Melted butter (optional)

Cut shortening into flour with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Add buttermilk, stirring the mixture just until moistened.

Pat dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 14 minutes or until golden. Brush hot biscuits with melted butter, if desired. Makes 1 dozen biscuits.

APPLE SAUCE CAKE

Recipe from

Paragon Products, Inc.,

The Original Country Cookbook

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup butter

2-1/2 cups flour

1 cup raisins

2 cups apple sauce

1 cup nut meats of your choice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cream sugar and butter together. Add raisins, apple sauce, and nutmeats. Sift flour, spices, and soda together and add to mixture. Gradually beat after each addition. Bake in 375-degree oven for 30 minutes.

BELLE GILLIAM’S

SWEET POTATO CUSTARD PIE

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society’s Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup evaporated milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon butter or oleo

Unbaked pie shell

Combine first seven ingredients. Pour into unbaked pie shell and bake at 350 degrees until custard is done. Serves 6 to 8.

“Grandma” Belle went to her Heavenly Home on November 4, 2018. We miss her history of Apopka visits.

GLORIA CARTER SPANN’S

PINEAPPLE RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of

Plains, Georgia, Plains Pot Pourri

2-1/2 cups pineapple chunks

2/3 cup cider vinegar

2/3 cup pineapple syrup

1 cup sugar

Dash of salt

8 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Make syrup, simmer 10 minutes. Add pineapple. Bring to boil. Cool and store in refrigerator.