In addition to tasty recipes, there is also a Baby Wipes recipe

Savannah Style has a Shrimp Scampi recipe that looks delightful.

Jerry Cottle shares his recipe for Sweet Sour Pork in First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures.

In the Pot-Pourri of Zellwood cookbook put out by the Zellwood Community Center, we ran across Carol Ann Heath’s Bleack Beans and Rice. Southwestern Corn Bake is also in this treasure trove of recipes. This particular recipe was the 1st Prize Winner of NOCIA’s 1981 Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival. Both recipes look delicious.

Nancy Baum shares her recipe for Apricot Oatmeal Muffins in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock cookbook.

Our friend Dale Smith loaned us a recipe book titled The Spice of Veith. It has many great recipes and lots of miscellaneous instructions for “don’t eat that!” this and that formulations. We chose the Baby Wipes directions to give you this week.

From Charleston Receipts, Miss Mary Deas Ravenel shares her recipe for “Carolina Housewife” Wedding Cake of 1850! She doesn’t say how to bake it, neither temperature nor for how long. But if you wish to venture into the unknown, be our guest! We will present the instructions as she has given them in Charleston Receipts.

SAVANNAH STYLE’S

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons olive oil

24 large or jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat butter, garlic and olive oil in a large skillet. Add shrimp and sauté on both sides until done for about five minutes. Pour off pan drippings into a small saucepan. Add the remaining ingredients. Cook over high heat for one minute. Pour sauce over shrimp and serve with rice to absorb the juices.

JERRY COTTLE’S

SWEET SOUR PORK

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1-1/2 pounds lean pork shoulder cut in 2-inch x 1/2-inch strips

1 large can (2-1/2 cups) pineapple chunks

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 small green pepper, cut in strips

1/4 cup thinly sliced onion

Cooked rice or fried noodles

Brown pork in small amount of hot fat. Add 1/2-cup water, cover, and simmer until tender, but do not boil (about 1 hour). Drain pineapple, reserving syrup. Combine sugar and cornstarch, add pineapple syrup, vinegar, soy sauce, and salt. Add to pineapple and onion. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Serve over hot fluffy rice or fried noodles and pass extra soy sauce. Yield: 7 servings.

CAROL ANN HEATH’S

BLACK BEANS AND RICE

Recipe from

POT-POURRI OF ZELLWOOD,

published by The Zellwood

Community Center

1 package black beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

(no substitutions)

1 whole tomato

1 bay leaf

1 small onion

1/2 green pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

Hot cooked rice

Mix beans and the next six ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook with water for 3 to 3-1/2 hours until beans are tender. Discard what is left of the tomato, pepper, onion (and bay leaf). Saute the onion, pepper, oregano, cumin and salt in olive oil. Add wine vinegar and hot sauce. Stir all into beans. Cook for five minutes. Serve over hot cooked rice.

NOTE: General instructions for cooking dry beans:

A pound of dry beans measures out to two cups. Pick over beans to remove stones, shriveled beans or other debris. Put in large pot to rinse, run clean water over beans, discarding rinse water.

Presoaking will make your beans more edible and digestible. Easiest presoak method is to soak overnight by placing in a large pot and covering with an inch of water over the top of the beans. Alternatively, if you don’t have the luxury for overnight soaking, cover with water and bring quickly to full boil. Let beans sit for an hour on the stove in the hot water to soften prior to cooking.

When cooking, place beans in a large pot on the stove, pressure cooker or multi-cooker (refer to manufacturer’s instructions for pressure cooker or slow cooker). Add enough water to cover beans. Check from time to time, adding water if it has gotten too low; being too dry results in mealy beans. You can freeze leftover beans within four days after cooking. It takes between an hour and two hours for most dry beans.

SOUTHWESTERN CORN BAKE

Recipe from

POT-POURRI OF ZELLWOOD,

published by The Zellwood

Community Center

1 dozen ears corn, cut cream style (cut and scraped)

2 eggs beaten

3/4 cups yellow corn meal

1 teaspoon garlic salt

6 tablespoons salad oil

1 4-ounce can green chili peppers, finely cut

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Mix together all ingredients except chili peppers and cheese. Divide mixture in half. Place one half in a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish. Mix together chili peppers and cheese; lay on top of corn mixture in the dish. Cover with the remaining corn mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes.

NANCY BAUM’S

APRICOT OATMEAL MUFFINS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

2 cups flour

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 can (15-1/4 ounce)

Del Monte apricot halves

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine dry ingredients; mix well. Drain apricots reserving 1/2 cup syrup. Coarsely chop apricots. Add reserved syrup, apricots, eggs, oil, and vanilla to dry ingredients. Stir until flour is moistened. Fill greased muffin cups to top. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.

BABY WIPES

Recipe from

THE SPICE OF VEITH cookbook

2 cups boiling water

3 tablespoons baby bath

1 tablespoons baby oil

Cut one roll of Bounty paper towels in half. Remove center cardboard. Place upright in an airtight container and pour solution over it. Cover tightly; it will be ready to use in one hour. The wipes can be pulled up the center just like the store bought ones and torn off at any length.

MISS MARY DEAS RAVENEL’S “CAROLINA HOUSEWIFE”

WEDDING CAKE OF 1850!

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print, a Cookbook

by The Junior League of

Charleston, Inc.

20 pounds butter

20 pounds sugar

20 pounds flour

20 pounds raisins

40 pounds currants

12 pounds citron

20 nutmegs

1 ounce mace

4 ounces cinnamon

20 glasses wine

20 glasses brandy

10 eggs to the pound

Add cloves to your taste. If you wish it richer, to each pound of flour, add 2 pounds of currants, and 1 pound of raisins.