Kelly Park and Hope CommUnity Center, both in Apopka, will be two of several of Orange County’s #IGotMyShot mobile vaccination trailer sites this week.

The trailer will be at Kelly Park on Tuesday, August 31, 9-11:30 a.m. at 400 E. Kelly Park Road, Apopka.

On Thursday, September 2, the trailer will be at HopeCommUnity Center’s Park Avenue campus, 1016 N. Park Ave., 4-7 p.m.

No appointments are needed. Pfizer vaccines will be offered while supplies last.